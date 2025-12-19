Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Balakrishna film storms past ₹76 crore in powerful week-one run

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 Thaandavam has stormed past ₹76 crore net at the domestic box office as a powerful week-one comes to an end on Thursday.

The movie, marred by controversy, was forced to change its release date on the day of its premiere. Despite encouraging box office numbers, Akhanda 2 has not been able to match early blockbuster forecasts.

However, during its 1-week run, Akhanda 2 secured its place as Tollywood’s eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, surpassing the lifetime box office numbers of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 has earned a net total of ₹76.64 crore in seven days. The movie received an outstanding response from the Telugu audience, accounting for ₹73.3 crore of the week's collection. Its Tamil variant also performed comparatively well.

Balakrishna's movie slipped 16.97% on Thursday, earning ₹2.74 crore on Day 7.

On its release day on December 11, Akhanda 2 had opened at ₹22.5 crore. The movie has witnessed a steady fall in its earnings since, with the biggest dip of 65.23 per cent witnessed on Monday.

The numbers are expected to see a positive turnaround as the movie enters its second weekend at the box office.

Akhanda 2 Day 7: Occupancy Akhanda 2 Thaandavam had an overall 16.07% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 13.28%

Afternoon Shows: 16.46%

Evening Shows: 17.55%

Night Shows: 16.98%

The movie's Tamil Occupancy was at 13.99%:

Morning Shows: 13.15%

Afternoon Shows: 14.50%

Evening Shows: 12.34%

Night Shows: 15.96%

Akhanda 2: Plot Akhanda 2 sees Nandamuri Balakrishna returning as Akhanda, a fierce protector who battles evil while wielding divine power. The sequel raises the stakes with the introduction of a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who possesses supernatural abilities.

Packed with mythological elements, the trailer promised a grand face-off between Akhanda and Aadhi’s mythical villain, blending fantasy, tradition, and high-voltage action.

Akhanda 2: Release date controversy Earlier scheduled for its theatrical premiere on December 5, Akhanda 2 was abruptly postponed “due to unavoidable circumstances,” the makers said hours before release.

"With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances,” the makers had said in a social media post.

However, media reports claimed that a court case involving the production house, 14 Reels Entertainment, and Eros, was the real reason for the postponement.