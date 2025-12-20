Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: New releases dull Friday for Balakrishna's film

Akhanda 2 witnessed a massive dip in its earnings on Day 8, as it entered its second weekend on Friday.

Updated20 Dec 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Akhanda 2 teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna in a powerful avatar.
Akhanda 2 teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna in a powerful avatar.(YouTube)

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 Thaandavam had a dull start to a new week, as earnings dwindled by over 30 per cent.

The movie, which had achieved the 76 crore net milestone at the end of Week 1 at the domestic box office, is now facing fierce competition from new Telugu releases, including Sahakutumbaanaam, Missterious, Failure Boys, Devagudi, and Kama, as well as the Digital Sutras.

The movie, marred by controversy, was forced to change its release date on the day of its premiere. Despite encouraging box office numbers, Akhanda 2 has not been able to match early blockbuster forecasts.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 witnessed a massive dip in its earnings on Day 8, as it entered its second weekend on Friday.

The movie earned 1.77 crore, down 37.89% from Thursday. Of this, Akhanda 2 minted 1.75 crore from its Telugu version.

Akhanda 2 Thaandavam's 8-day total stands at 78.50 crore.

Akhanda 2: Week 1 trends

Akhanda 2 has earned a net total of 76.64 crore in seven days. The movie received an outstanding response from the Telugu audience, accounting for 73.3 crore of the week's collection. Its Tamil variant also performed comparatively well.

On its release day on December 11, Akhanda 2 had opened at 22.5 crore. The movie has witnessed a steady fall in its earnings since, with the biggest dip of 65.23 per cent witnessed on Monday.

During its 1-week run, Akhanda 2 secured its place as Tollywood’s eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, surpassing the lifetime box office numbers of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.

Akhanda 2 Day 8: Occupancy

Akhanda 2 Thaandavam had an overall 20.30% Telugu Occupancy on Friday:

Morning Shows: 16.19%

Afternoon Shows: 20.73%

Evening Shows: 21.39%

Night Shows: 22.90%

The movie's Tamil Occupancy was at 10.64%

Morning Shows: 7.20%

Afternoon Shows: 18.18%

Evening Shows: 9.29%

Night Shows: 7.88%

Akhanda 2: Plot

Akhanda 2 sees Nandamuri Balakrishna returning as Akhanda, a fierce protector who battles evil while wielding divine power. The sequel raises the stakes with the introduction of a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who possesses supernatural abilities.

Packed with mythological elements, the trailer promised a grand face-off between Akhanda and Aadhi’s mythical villain, blending fantasy, tradition, and high-voltage action.

Akhanda 2: Release date controversy

Earlier scheduled for its theatrical premiere on December 5, Akhanda 2 was abruptly postponed “due to unavoidable circumstances,” the makers said hours before release.

"With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances,” the makers had said in a social media post.

However, media reports claimed that a court case involving the production house, 14 Reels Entertainment, and Eros, was the real reason for the postponement.

