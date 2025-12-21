Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Balakrishna's film sees 47% spike in Saturday earnings, crosses ₹80 crore mark

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akhanda 2 Thaandavam, starring Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, witnessed a spike of over 47 per cent in its Saturday earnings, after a dull start to the second weekend at the box office on Friday.

With this, the movie successfully achieved the ₹80 crore milestone.

Akhanda 2 is facing fierce competition from new Telugu releases, including Sahakutumbaanaam, Missterious, Failure Boys, Devagudi, Kama, and Digital Sutras, in its second week.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 performed strongly at the ticket window on Saturday, with sales increasing by 47.06%. The movie earned ₹2.5 crore on Day 9.

Akhanda 2 recovered from a massive 40.35% dip in its earnings on Day 8.

The movie also achieved the ₹80 crore feat on Saturday. With this, Akhanda 2 Thaandavam's 9-day total stands at ₹80.95 crore.

Despite encouraging box office numbers, Akhanda 2 has not been able to match early blockbuster forecasts.

Akhanda 2: Week 1 trend Akhanda 2 completed Week 1 with a net total of ₹76.64 crore. The movie received an outstanding response from the Telugu audience, accounting for ₹73.3 crore of the opening week's collection. Its Tamil variant also performed comparatively well.

On its release day on December 11, Akhanda 2 had opened at ₹22.5 crore. The movie has witnessed a steady fall in its earnings since, with the biggest dip of 65.23 per cent witnessed on Monday.

During its 1-week run, Akhanda 2 secured its place as Tollywood’s eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, surpassing the lifetime box office numbers of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.

The movie was also marred by controversy, which led to its release date being changed on the day of its premiere.

Akhanda 2 Day 9: Occupancy Akhanda 2 Thaandavam's Saturday win can solely be attributed to its Telugu appeal. The movie had an overall 29.65% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday, with no other variant contributing.

Morning Shows: 16.89%

Afternoon Shows: 27.41%

Evening Shows: 33.99%

Night Shows: 40.31%

These Telugu regions performed the best for Akhanda 2, in terms of occupancy:

Karimnagar: 48.75%

Chennai: 45.75%

Guntur: 38.50%

Hyderabad: 33.25% Akhanda 2: Plot Akhanda 2 sees Nandamuri Balakrishna returning as Akhanda, a fierce protector who battles evil while wielding divine power. The sequel raises the stakes with the introduction of a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who possesses supernatural abilities.