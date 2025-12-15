Akhanda 2 box office Day 3: Balakrishna Nandamuri's film beats Kingdom, enters 2025 top 10 Telugu grossers list

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 3: Telugu superstar Balakrishna Nandamuri's latest film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, completed its first weekend run at the box office. The film recently crossed the ₹60 crore mark in India.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 3 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam earned ₹15 crore net on day 3 domestically. The film witnessed a strong opening day business on Friday. However, the earnings of the film fell on Saturday by 30%, earning ₹15.5 crore net.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the film maintained its pace before entering the weekday.

The total earnings of Akhanda 2 in India are ₹61 crore net so far.

Akhanda 2 among top 10 Telugu highest grossers of 2025: Report With this, Akhanda 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, which grossed ₹60.75 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. The film is expected to beat the lifetime collection of Thandel soon.

According to a report by KoiMoi, Akhanda 2 has now joined the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025. The list includes: They Call Him OG ( ₹194.05 crore), Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹186.90 crore), Game Changer ( ₹136.92 crore), Mirai ( ₹94.85 crores), Daaku Maharaaj ( ₹91.11 crore), Kuberaa ( ₹90.89 crore), Hari Hara Veera Mallu ( ₹87 crore), HIT 3 ( ₹81 crore), Thandel ( ₹66.06 crore) and Akhanda 2 ( ₹60.90 crores).

Advertisement

Akhanda 2 occupancy, shows: Telugu vs Tamil On day 3, Akhanda 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 51.77% across India among the Telugu audience. The film opened with 30.95% occupancy during morning shows before witnessing a rise in the afternoon at 61.06%. Evening shows peaked at 70.26%, while night shows settled at 44.81%.

In terms of show count, Akhanda 2 saw its widest Telugu (2D) release in Hyderabad, which led all centres with 575 shows and a 53.25% overall occupancy. Bengaluru followed next with 343 shows, recording 49.75% turnout, while Visakhapatnam (Vizag) featured 180 shows with an overall occupancy of 50.25%. Among Andhra Pradesh centres, Vijayawada stood out with 155 shows and a 60% occupancy.

On the other hand, the Tamil version of Akhanda 2 recorded a modest response on day 3. Despite being a Sunday, Akhanda 2 registered a relatively low turnout in theatres with 16.23% Tamil occupancy. Morning shows opened at 13.04%, followed by a subtle rise in the afternoon to 19.28%. Evening shows held steady at 18.43%, while night shows dipped slightly to 14.16%.

Advertisement

In terms of regional response, Chennai led the Tamil belt with the highest number of shows at 192, with an occupancy of 19.75%. Coimbatore followed with 76 shows and at 9% occupancy, Madurai clocked 58 shows with 13.5% turnout. Other regions, such as Salem (43 shows) and Pondicherry (22 shows), contributed moderately, with Pondicherry having stronger 28.5% occupancy due to limited screenings.

About Akhanda 2 Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna's 2021 film, Akhanda.