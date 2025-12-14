Akhanda 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Balakrishna starrer earns ₹58.43 crore as weekend momentum steadies

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam continued its theatrical run with a steady performance on Day 3. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film released in theatres on 12 December.

Akhanda 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection The three-day India net collection of Akhanda 2 now stands at ₹58.43 crore across all languages. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the Boyapati Sreenu-directed sequel registered moderate holds through its first weekend, driven largely by Telugu-speaking markets.

The film opened with paid previews on Day 0 (Thursday), collecting ₹8 crore. Its first full day on Friday saw a strong jump to ₹22.5 crore, led primarily by Telugu markets, with additional contributions from Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

However, collections dipped on Day 2 (Saturday), earning ₹15.5 crore — a drop of 31.11 per cent. Early estimates for Day 3 (Sunday) peg the figure at ₹12.43 crore, pushing the cumulative total to ₹58.43 crore.

Theatre Occupancy Regionwise Occupancy trends on Sunday indicated improving footfalls as the day progressed. Morning shows recorded an average occupancy of 30.95 per cent, which rose sharply to 61.06 per cent in the afternoon and further to 70.26 per cent during evening shows. Night show data was unavailable at the time of reporting.

Region-wise, Mumbai emerged as one of the strongest centres with an overall occupancy of 65.33 per cent, followed by Vijayawada at 62.33 per cent and Guntur at 62.00 per cent. Hyderabad posted a solid 55.33 per cent, while Vizag-Visakhapatnam stood at 54.00 per cent.

Bengaluru registered 51.00 per cent, while Chennai remained relatively muted at 37.00 per cent. Among smaller centres, Kakinada recorded 57.00 per cent, Warangal 52.33 per cent and Mahbubnagar 52.00 per cent, while Nizamabad lagged at 29.00 per cent. The National Capital Region saw a moderate 45.00 per cent occupancy.

More about the film Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to the 2021 hit Akhanda and features Nandamuri Balakrishna in a larger-than-life avatar once again. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee and others in key roles.

Backed by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta and Ishan Saksena under the banners of 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, the fantasy action thriller features music by Thaman S, cinematography by C Ramprasad and editing by Tammiraju. With the extended weekend now underway, all eyes will be on whether strong mass-centre support can help the film regain momentum in the coming days.