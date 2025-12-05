Akhanda 2 latest update: Why are Akhanda 2 tickets not available in Hyderabad? When is the next release date?

Akhanda 2, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited sequel to the 2021 action drama, has been indefinitely postponed. According to Gulte.com, the film was postponed only a few hours before its release owing to financial hurdles. It could be a major blow for trade circles since it sparked huge buzz among the audience due to the hype on the ‘Balayya-Boyapati’ combination.

In their official announcement, the makers of the film shared on X, “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film.”

The post added, “We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon.”

What to know? Originally, Akhanda 2 was scheduled for a pan-India release on 5 December. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster marks Balakrishna’s fourth consecutive outing with director Boyapati Srinu.

Akhanda 2 features Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist, with Harshaali Malhotra making her debut in Tollywood. The movie is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopinath Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

Hyderabad tickets The Indian Express reported that the Telangana government had officially approved a ticket rate hike for Akhanda 2 for three days, with the announcement made a day before the film's release. This came after Andhra Pradesh allowed a ticket hike for 10 days.

Akhanda 2 Budget OTT Play noted that Akhanda 2 was made on a budget of ₹200 crore, with a significant portion of the budget allocated to remuneration.

FAQs When is Akhanda 2 releasing in theaters? Akhanda 2 was originally scheduled for a pan-India release on 5 December, but it has now been postponed.