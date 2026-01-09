Akhanda 2 OTT release date out: Balakrishna Nandamuri's movie to start streaming online on...

Akhanda 2 OTT release date: Akhanda 2, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action-adventure movie, is all set for its OTT debut after a successful theatrical run.

Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie has created a lot of buzz since its release in theatres on December 11. The movie received mixed responses after its release.

Fans who missed the movie on the big screen can enjoy Akhanda 2 from their home screens now.

Akhanda 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Akhanda 2 will now stream online on Netflix from January 9. The movie has followed the standard four-week theatre-to-OTT window.

The movie will be released online in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

“Why fear, when the legend Balayya is here 😎🔥Watch Akhanda 2 on Netflix, out 9 January…”

Akhanda 2: Plot Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna's 2021 blockbuster, Akhanda.

Akhanda 2 sees Nandamuri Balakrishna returning as Akhanda, a fierce protector who battles evil while wielding divine power. The sequel raises the stakes with the introduction of a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who possesses supernatural abilities.

Packed with mythological elements, the trailer promised a grand face-off between Akhanda and Aadhi’s mythical villain, blending fantasy, tradition, and high-voltage action.

Akhanda 2: Cast Nandamuri Balakrishna

Samyuktha Menon

Aadhi Pinisetty

Harshaali Malhotra Akhanda 2 marks Harshaali Malhotra's Telugu debut, which is also only her second film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which she debuted as a child actor.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 earned a net total of ₹94.45 crore at the Indian box office, with the Telugu version contributing majorly to the overall collections. It also had a decent overseas run, minting a gross total of ₹123.8 crore worldwide.

The movie became one of the top 10 Telugu grossers of 2025.

Despite encouraging box office numbers, Akhanda 2 was unable to match its blockbuster forecast, primarily due to a last-minute legal issue that led to a postponement.

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action-adventure movie was postponed after a Madras High Court order put a stay on its screening following an appeal filed by Eros International Media Ltd.

Eros had reportedly filed an appeal in connection with its long-standing arbitral award against 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited, under which Eros is the award holder of a money decree of approximately ₹28 crore.

Eros argued that 14 Reels trying to release Akhanda 2 was “an indirect attempt to flout the arbitral award and avoid compliance with legally determined financial obligations”.