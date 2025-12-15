Akhanda 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's film online

Akhanda 2 OTT release: Balakrishna Nandamuri's film, Akhanda 2, is the latest Telugu release, dominating the box office. Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the film was released on Friday. As the film has now become one of the top 10 Telugu grossers of 2025, buzz around its OTT debut has intensified.

According to multiple reports, Akhanda 2 will be marking its OTT debut next month.

Where will Akhanda 2 release on OTT The Nandamuri-starrer will reportedly stream online on Netflix. OTTPlay reported that the OTT giant has bought the streaming rights to the film.

When will Akhanda 2 release online The film is likely to follow a four-week theatre-to-OTT window, going by standard rules. Considering the same, Akhanda 2 will release on OTT on January 9, 2026.

However, makers of the film or the OTT platform are yet to confirm or deny these claims.

About Akhanda 2 Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna's 2021 blockbuster, Akhanda.

The film also stars Amyuktha, Aadhi Pinishetty, Kabir Duhan Singh and Harshaali Malhotra. It is Malhotra's Telugu debut film and her second film after the successful debut as a child actor in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Akhanda 2 box office collection According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 witnessed an impressive opening business. The film was off to a great start at the box office as it opened with ₹8 crore from paid previews on Thursday, followed by a strong ₹22.5 crore collection on its official release day. However, the collections dipped by 31.11% on Saturday to ₹15.5 crore. Sunday brought some relief for the film as it showed stability with ₹15.1 crore net earnings, marking only a negligible decline.

Considering early estimates of Monday, Akhanda 2 remains modest at ₹1.89 crore, taking the film’s four-day India net total to ₹62.99 crore, with the Telugu version contributing majorly to the overall collections.

However, this is the live data from the website and is subject to change. The numbers are expected to rise after the night shows.

Also Read | Akhanda 2 box office day 3: Nandamuri film enters 2025 top 10 Telugu grossers

Akhanda 2 plot Akhanda 2 sees Nandamuri Balakrishna returning as Akhanda, a fierce protector who battles evil while wielding divine power. The sequel raises the stakes with the introduction of a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who is endowed with supernatural abilities. Packed with mythological elements, the trailer promised a grand face-off between Akhanda and Aadhi’s mythical villain, blending fantasy, tradition, and high-voltage action.