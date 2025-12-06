Akhanda 2 release: Balakrishna steps in to resolve roadblocks, date likely to be finalised soon, say reports

Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly stepped forward to address the financial hurdles surrounding his upcoming film Akhanda 2, ensuring the sequel stays on track for release. As per industry reports, the actor is willing to adjust nearly ₹20 crore from his remuneration to help producers settle dues and move ahead without further delays, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The film’s makers are currently engaged in discussions to secure clearance from the Madras High Court, where a connected petition is still pending. With talks said to be in their final phase, the team is now working on locking a fresh release plan.

While December 12 was initially considered, the date was pushed due to the arrival of Avatar: Fire And Ash on December 19 — a major Hollywood release expected to take over a large number of screens globally. A December 19 debut for Akhanda 2 was also discussed but dropped, particularly to avoid losing theatre count in key overseas markets like the US and Europe.

The latest indication suggests that a worldwide release on December 25 is emerging as the most favourable option, allowing the film to tap into the Christmas holiday audience.

Reports also claim that a TDP MP has come forward to extend financial support to the production team. Fans of Balakrishna have been rallying online, eager for the actor to deliver yet another box office success.

Riding on the blockbuster success of Akhanda, anticipation for the sequel has been soaring among fans. The latest trailer — running 2 minutes and 41 seconds — sets the tone with a sinister network of dark forces, both within and outside India, plotting to crush the nation’s spiritual core.

Nandamuri Balakrishna returns as Akhanda, the fierce protector of dharma, making a powerful entry as he takes on evil head-on. This time, his formidable opponent is Aadhi Pinisetty, portraying a mystic with supernatural abilities, including the power to summon a terrifying skeletal demon.

