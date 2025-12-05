Akhanda 2 release date: Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie postponed, makers cite ‘unavoidable circumstances’ – All we know

The release of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 was abruptly postponed “due to unavoidable circumstances,” the makers said hours before its theatrical premiere on Friday, December 5, without specifying the reason.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film,” the makers said in a social media post.

“We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest,” they added. “Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon.”

However, media reports suggest that a court case involving the production house, 14 Reels Entertainment, and Eros, may be the real reason for the postponement.

According to a Hindustan Times (HT) report, citing a press release, Eros International Media Limited said that the Madras High Court passed an order injuncting the release of Akhanda 2 on the eve of the film's release on Thursday.

In the press note, Eros said it filed an appeal in connection with its long-standing arbitral award against 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited, under which Eros is the award holder of a money decree of approximately ₹28 crore.

Eros argued that 14 Reels trying to release Akhanda 2 was “an indirect attempt to flout the arbitral award and avoid compliance with legally determined financial obligations”.

The court then issued an order preventing the release, distribution, or commercial exploitation of Akhanda 2, unless further orders of the Court permit otherwise.

About Akhanda 2 In Akhanda 2, the Telugu star is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton.

The film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshali Malhotra in key roles. It is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.