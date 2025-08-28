Akhanda 2 release postponed, new date to be announced soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): The much-awaited Telugu film 'Akhanda 2,' starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu, will not be releasing on its earlier date of September 25.

The makers have announced that the film's release has been postponed and a new date will be revealed later.

The production team shared the update on social media, calling the film "a festival of cinema." In their statement, they explained that because of the film's "scale" and the level of "expectations," the re-recording, VFX, and post-production work need more time. They added that the team is "working tirelessly" to ensure the final product offers a "theatrical experience worth the wait."

"For a film of this scale, the re-recording, VFX, and the entire post-production process demands meticulous attention, and therefore require additional time to present the film at its absolute best considering the weight of expectations Akhanda 2 carries following the blockbuster success of the first part," read the statement.

"The team is really excited about this project and is working tirelessly, round the clock, to deliver Akhanda 2 on a truly unprecedented scale, with uncompromised quality, breathtaking visuals, and the ultimate theatrical Impact. In light of this, we have decided to move the release to a later date that will be announced soon, instead of the originally scheduled September 25th. We are fully committed to exceeding all the expectations and giving audiences a theatrical experience worth the wait," it added.

