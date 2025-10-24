'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' second teaser out today: Nandamuri Balakrishna set to roar again in pan-India sequel

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to return to the big screen with the highly anticipated sequel Akhanda 2: Tandavam. The makers have announced that the second teaser, titled Blastin’ Roar, will drop on Friday, October 24 at 4.54pm, adding to the festive excitement post-Diwali.

The film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, is slated for a nationwide release on December 5 in multiple languages — marking Balakrishna’s first-ever pan-India release.

What To Expect From The New Teaser According to reports, the upcoming teaser will not feature a song but a power-packed action glimpse from the movie. The first teaser, released in June, went viral for its spectacular “Trishul” action sequence in the Akhanda avatar, and fans are expecting another high-octane visual treat this time.

In Akhanda 2, Balakrishna will once again be seen in dual roles— as Aghora and Muralikrishna, a character inspired by his real-life political role as MLA of Hindupur. Fans have already been flooding social media with comments like, “Our MLA is serving both in reel and real life!”

The Thaman Factor Music composer S Thamam, known for his thunderous background scores, returns for the sequel. His work in Akhanda (2021) became a sensation, with theaters in Andhra Pradesh reportedly “shaking” from the film’s sound design.

With Akhanda 2, the composer-producer duo — Thaman and Boyapati Srinu — aim to raise the bar once again, delivering a soundtrack that matches the scale of the story’s Himalayan backdrop.

What We Know About Akhanda 2: Tandavam The 2021 film Akhanda was a box office hit and gained massive popularity after its digital release, cementing Balakrishna’s post-pandemic comeback. This time, the sequel promises to expand on that universe, with heightened action, emotion, and what fans call “Boyapati’s mass dialogues.”

Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha Menon and Saswata Chatterjee, and is reportedly mounted on a massive ₹180 crore budget — making it Balayya’s most expensive film to date.

Expected To Break Box Office Records Trade analysts believe Akhanda 2 could become Balakrishna’s biggest opener yet. With a solo December release and immense fan anticipation, the film is expected to surpass the opening-day collections of his previous hit Veera Simha Reddy ( ₹33.6 crore net).

