Akhanda 2 teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna's ‘cringe’ scenes leaves internet divided: ‘Even Bhojpuri cinema is ashamed’

Akhanda 2 teaser: Telugu veteran superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is back in action. He has reunited with director Boyapati Sreenu for their upcoming film, titled Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. The actor dropped a special treat for his fans as he dropped the first teaser of the film on his birthday, June 10.

Akhanda 2 teaser Akhanda 2 is backed by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner. It is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

The teaser of Akhanda 2 reveals a powerful new avatar of Balakrishna, retaining the spiritual essence and stylised action that defined the first film.

Promising an action saga like never before, the teaser showcases Nandamuri Balakrishna taking on a group of thugs amidst majestic snow-capped peaks reminiscent of Mount Kailash. Wielding a trishul, he single-handedly lifts and tosses gunmen into the air, delivering high-octane action with his commanding presence.

The film seemingly blends mythological symbolism with larger-than-life action and mass appeal seamlessly.

See teaser here

Internet reacts to Akhanda 2 teaser Reacting to the teaser, a user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “After seeing this even Bhojpuri cinema people will feel ashamed, ultra pro level cringe. How can South Indian people support such ultra pro cringe movies?”

“If this were a Bollywood film, people & critics would've become Physicists & Logicians by now,” added another.

“Every cringy movie seems fine as long as it’s not made in Bollywood,” also wrote someone else.

Meanwhile, fans were seen praising Nandamuri for the teaser.

Among them, one posted: “I have watched #DaakuMaharaaj on the premier day, in Telugu among Telugu audiences in DLF Avenue, Saket. Balayya fans are so passionate that it’s like a festival for them. I can only imagine how this movie would feel on the first day in Telugu states.”

“Boyapati on God mode. He never disappoints us,” added another. “#Akhanda2Teaser is Excellent,” said one more fan.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Akhanda 2: Thaandavam also stars Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty.

The film's action sequences are helmed by Ram-Lakshman, with music composed by Thaman S. Cinematography is handled by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detake, while editing is by Tammiraju.

The film is currently under production. Reports suggest that the team is yet to wrap up filming, including a major portion in Georgia and a key action sequence.

Akhanda 2 is scheduled to be released on September 25.