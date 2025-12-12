Akhanda 2: Thaandavam fails to live upto the hype? Netizens unimpressed with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited sequel, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, is here. After a delay in release, the film finally hit the theatres on Friday. As the early morning shows just wrapped up, social media is filled with reviews from the audience.

Akhanda 2 release Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to Balakrishna's 2021 blockbuster Akhanda. It is directed by Boyapati Srinu.

The film also stars Amyuktha and Aadhi Pinishetty. It also stars Harshaali Malhotra, aka Munni from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The film is being compared with Akhanda (2021), and here's what netizens think about it.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam social media review A user took to X, formerly Twitter and shared that Akhanda 2 couldn't match the ‘magic’ of the prequel. However, the user also claimed that Balakrishna was the biggest strength of the film.

“#akhanda vs #Akhanda2Thaandavam honest take. Akhanda 1 was pure mass magic — iconic BGM, powerful elevation scenes, and NBK in his peak divine form. But when compared to Part 2… it honestly feels disappointing. The intensity, the magic, the emotional connect — all feel missing this time. Akhanda 1 set the bar sky-high, and Akhanda 2 just couldn’t match that legacy. Still, NBK’s screen presence remains the biggest strength of the franchise,” read the post.

Another user posted, "Done with my show, the film worked in parts… BSK as Nolan steals the show! Music is just good. Looks like Sandeepraaj inspired from SSR for few scenes especially where he introduces "Conflict"& many... didn't like the Climax… Overall decent film 2.5/5 #Mowgli (sic)."

Someone else called Akhanda 2 logicless and the weakest. This user shared, “Weak 1st half followed by unbearable 2nd half. Logicless scenes and action episodes. Heroine only for Jajikaya Song. Aadhi only for shouting. His shouting is louder than Thaman BGM. Thaman disappoints. Verdict: Weakest movie in Boya and Balayya combo.”

However, a few also praised the film. Among them, one shared on the micro-blogging site: “Pure mythological mass madness Interval peaks Second half-mother sentiment 3 blocks shiva thandavam Climax NBK hit streak continues blockbuster written all over.”

One more called the film "one-time watch" and posted, “Average movie Thammudu… banger interval and good second half… one-time watch…!!”

Why was Akhanda 2: Thaandavam postponed Akhanda 2: Thaandavam was initially scheduled to release on December 5. The film would have clashed with the Hindi film, Dhurandhar.