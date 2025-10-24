‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ teaser X review: Balakrishna’s dual role wins hearts, fans call it ‘National blockbuster’

Nandamuri Balakrishna is back — and roaring louder than ever. The much-awaited teaser of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam dropped today at 4:54 pm, and fans can’t stop raving about it. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda marks the reunion of Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu, promising another high-voltage mass entertainer.

Balayya Returns In A Dual Role The teaser gives fans exactly what they were hoping for — a full-blown action spectacle featuring Balakrishna in a dual role. While the first teaser, released earlier this year, focused on the mystical Aghora character, the latest one introduces Murali Krishna, the film’s second persona.

In the one-minute teaser, Balayya is seen delivering fiery dialogues, taking on goons in trademark Boyapati fashion, and radiating sheer power. The makers have clarified that the sequel will not be a direct continuation of Akhanda but an independent story set in the same universe.

Watch the teaser here:

Thaman’s Music Strikes Again Composer S Thaman, who created a sonic storm with the first Akhanda soundtrack, amplifies the drama again. His thundering background score elevates the teaser’s intensity, and fans online are already calling it “ear-shattering” and “goosebump-inducing.”

The teaser’s visuals, combined with Thaman’s BGM, reaffirm Balayya’s larger-than-life presence on screen.

Cast And Crew Akhanda 2: Thaandavam features Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist, with Harshaali Malhotra (of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame) making her Tollywood debut. The film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopinath Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

The film is set for a pan-India release on December 5, 2025.

Internet Reacts: “Blockbuster Loading” The teaser has taken social media by storm, trending across X (formerly Twitter) within minutes of release. Fans flooded timelines with superlatives:

A user wrote, “Mind blowing!”

Another user called it a ,“National Blockbuster!”

“Roar louder than my alarm," the third wrote on YouTube.

“Blockbuster loading," the fourth user wrote.

Several users praised Balakrishna’s transformation and Thaman’s score, calling the teaser “a perfect Diwali gift for Balayya fans.”