Akhil Akkineni marries Zainab Ravdjee; Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna dance their hearts out, Ram Charan spotted | Watch

South actor Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with entrepreneur Zainab Ravdjee on Friday. They held an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of their close people and family. Several pictures and videos from the wedding, featuring Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and Ram Charan are currently doing rounds on the internet.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee wedding Akhil and Zainab announced their relationship online in November last year. They had posted pictures, announcing their engagement.

Akhil and Zainab married in the traditional Telugu style. Pictures had them sharing the frame with Akhil’s parents, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni. All of them wore matching ivory silk sarees and traditional outfits for the special occasion.

While Akhil wore a simple pancha, Zainab opted for a traditional bridal look in an ivory saree and finished off her look with diamond jewellery.

Inside videos from Akhil Akkineni's wedding The wedding was attended by several celebrities. Many of them were also seen attending the baraat. Inside videos showed Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Prashanth Neel arriving early at the venue.

Others including Akhil’s cousins Sumanth and Sushanth A, and sister-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala also attended the wedding and were seen at the baraat. In a video, Sushanth was seen dancing.

Not just him, the groom Akhil joined dad Nagarjuna and brother Chaitanya in the baraat as all of them danced their hearts out. Nagarjuna looked absolutely thrilled about his son’s wedding as he was beaming with a big smile on his face.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Akhil and Zainab dated for some time as per reports, but kept their relationship private until they got engaged. Announcing their engagement on social media, Akhil dropped pictures of them on Instagram. He wrote, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

Who is Zainab Ravdjee Hailing from Hyderabad, Zainab is the daughter of popular industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. She is in the construction business. She is also an artist, businesswoman and perfumer from Mumbai.

Akhil made his debut as a lead actor with the 2015 film, Akhil for which he even won him the Filmfare Best Male Debut. He starred in films like Hello (2017), Mr. Majnu (2019) and Most Eligible Bachelor (2021).