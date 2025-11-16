Akon faces harassment on stage in Bengaluru after fans pull at his trousers. Netizens say 'this is sad'

A night that was expected to be full of energy and nostalgia during Akon’s Bengaluru stop on his India Tour took an unexpected turn, after a video from the concert went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Instead of the upbeat atmosphere the singer is known to deliver, footage from the show has triggered widespread criticism online. Fans positioned at the very front of the stage were seen pulling at Akon’s trousers while he performed, forcing the artist to keep adjusting them mid-song.

Watch the video here:

The behaviour has been widely condemned, with social media users calling it disrespectful and outright harassment.

The incident took place on November 14 during Akon’s Bengaluru performance, following his Delhi concert on November 9 . His final show of the India Tour is set for November 16 in Mumbai.

Also Read | Before Akon concert ticket sales, disabled woman asks for wheelchair access

The clip, filmed by Instagram user Zumair Khaja, captured Akon engaging with the VIP section while performing ‘Sexy Bitch’, his hit collaboration with David Guetta. Despite visibly struggling with eager hands tugging at his clothing, Akon continued singing and did not pause the performance.

Internet reacts to the video Once the video spread online, strong reactions followed. Many condemned the behaviour as unacceptable, criticising the lack of boundaries shown by the audience. One social media user commented, “This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him.” Another added, “What is this bro? This is highly unacceptable.”

Amid the backlash, some viewers also commented that Akon appeared to be lip-syncing, prompting separate discussions about the overall quality of the concert.

Ahead of the tour, Akon had expressed genuine excitement about returning to India, saying, “India has always shown me so much love — it’s like a second home… This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together!”