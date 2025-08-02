Akon to perform in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of India tour in November

Grammy-nominated pop star Akon is set to return to India this year with a multi-city concert tour. The singer, known for global hits like Smack That and Lonely, will perform in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai as part of his India Tour 2025.

Advertisement

The tour is being organised by event company White Foxin partnership with Percept Live. Akon will take the stage in Delhi on November 9, followed by Bengaluru on 14 November, and Mumbai on November 16.

Akon, who has a strong fan base in India, especially after lending his voice to popular Bollywood tracks like Chammak Challo and Criminal from Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, expressed his excitement about the tour.

“India has always shown me so much love — it’s like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans… it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together!” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox, called the singer’s return a major event for fans. “Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come,” he said.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from August 10, exclusively on District by Zomato. HSBC cardholders will get early access from August 8.

Akon and his hit songs Mononymously known as Akon, Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of his single "Locked Up".

Advertisement