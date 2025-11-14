Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan's hilarious BTS video from Welcome To The Jungle leaves netizens in splits

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy filming his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. On Friday, director Ahmed Khan treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. The video gives a glimpse of the lively energy of the team.

New BTS video from the sets of Welcome To The Jungle In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen in his fun avatar while vibing to a track with the director. Among the cast, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Mukesh Tiwari, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Johnny Lever are seen, watching their camaraderie. The rest of the team cheered for the duo on the sets.

Sharing the video, Khan wrote in the caption, “#Welcometothejungle Team at work.”

Watch video here:

The hilarious video earned several reactions from the netizens. Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “Akshay sir’s aura unmatched.”

Many also dropped laughing face emojis in the comments.

“This film is going to rule 2025,” one predicted.

Another wrote, “Movie is going to roar like a tiger.” “Ahmed Khan never disappoints,” one more added.

Someone else also commented, “This is something big.”

About Welcome To The Jungle Welcome To The Jungle is a multi-starrer helmed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.

The film is also said to have several surprise cameo appearances.

Disha Patani to replace Katrina Kaif? Recently, Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani paid a tribute to Katrina Kaif with a video from the film’s song in Dubai. Akshay Kumar, who is a long collaborator of Kaif, wrote on social media, “From our hearts to your!! What a throwback, 18 years and still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha and I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Never forgetting Queen Katrina.”

Suniel Shetty in Welcome To The Jungle Besides this, makers recently confirmed that Suniel Shetty will play Yeda Anna from the film Awara Pagal Deewana. Talking about it, Ahmed Khan told Pinkvilla, “Suniel is playing the character that we have picked from Awara Pagal Deewana, Yeda Anna. So, he is playing Yeda Anna with a little different touch.”