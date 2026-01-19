Subscribe

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's SUV, security car involved in freak Mumbai accident

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's SUV and security car were involved in a freak road accident in Mumbai while returning home from the airport after a trip abroad.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated19 Jan 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's SUV and security car recently met with an accident.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's SUV and security car recently met with an accident.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and his wife, author and former actress Twinkle Khanna, were involved in a roadside accident in Mumbai on Monday evening after returning from a trip abroad.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's SUV and security car involved in an accident

According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred as the couple’s SUV was heading from the airport to their home in Juhu, in what has been described by witnesses as a “freak accident.”

According to local reports, an auto rickshaw that was struck by a speeding Mercedes suddenly collided with the actor’s security escort vehicle.

That vehicle then made contact with the SUV carrying Akshay and Twinkle. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported, and everyone involved, including the auto driver and a passenger, walked away from the collision.

The crash took place near the Silver Beach Café area in Juhu, a busy stretch not far from the Arabian Sea coastline. Eyewitnesses said there was immediate commotion after the impact, largely due to the dramatic nature of the crash involving multiple vehicles.

People nearby rushed to help, and Akshay himself is reported to have stepped out of his SUV to assist those who were momentarily trapped after the escort vehicle struck the auto.

One eye-witness told local media that the scene was “scary to see,” emphasising how fortunate it was that no one suffered serious harm. Bystanders helped free the auto driver and his passenger, both of whom escaped without major injuries.

There has been no confirmation yet from Akshay Kumar’s team, Mumbai Police or the Maharashtra Traffic Department about the official cause of the crash, any legal follow-up, or how the insurance claims might proceed for the damaged vehicles.

 
 
