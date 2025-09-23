Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated deepfake videos casting him as Maharishi Valmiki: ‘Completely fake’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has strongly denied the authenticity of several AI-generated videos that recently went viral online. The manipulated clips, designed to look like a film trailer, falsely portrayed him as Maharishi Valmiki.

On Tuesday, September 23, the actor took to his official X handle to address the matter. “I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI,” he wrote.

Akshay further highlighted the dangers of artificial intelligence being misused to spread misinformation. Urging caution, he said, “In today’s time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information.”

The fake trailer, which had been circulating on YouTube for months, falsely claimed that the film would star Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Paresh Rawal.

On The Work Front Meanwhile, Akshay is riding high on the success of Jolly LLB 3, which released on September 19. The film crossed ₹50 crore at the box office within three days of release. Sharing his gratitude, the actor posted: “Nothing matters more than the audience’s love. A big thank you to everyone who supported us.”

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film brings back Akshay as lawyer Jolly Mishra, alongside Arshad Warsi as Jolly Tyagi, with Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.