Akshay Kumar commemorates Guru Nanak Jayanti, says the day reminds us to spread love and humility

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Akshay Kumar marked the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, 5 November, by asking fans and followers to “spread only love and goodness around”.

The 58-year-old shared an image of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and kept the message focused on kindness, noting that the day serves as a reminder to carry goodness forward in daily life.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt message In his post, the actor extended his wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. He added that the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is “a reminder to spread only love and goodness.”

Akshay’s viral post leaned into values closely associated with Guru Nanak Devi Ji’s teachings, such as compassion, humility, and serving others.

On earlier occasions, too, the actor used festival greetings to highlight themes of unity and empathy, particularly when it comes to Sikh observances, which have personal resonance in his life.

Besides the message, Akshay earlier teased his new movie “Welcome to the Jungle”.

Alongside the festive post, Akshay Kumar also had a film-related update circulating online this week. Recently, the actor shared another clip featuring Disha Patani. The snippet appears to be from a new song linked to Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the “Welcome” series.

The song is a reworked version of ‘Ek Uncha Lamba Kad’, from Akshay's 2007 film Welcome. The clip shows Akshay and Disha dancing to the upbeat tune, while he noted that revisiting the song brought back “a lot of nostalgia,” besides acknowledging Katrina Kaif’s association with the original track.

The makers of the upcoming film have yet to release the full track.

Welcome to the Jungle: What to expect? Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle has a star-studded cast, including Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi.