Akshay Kumar condemns racism against North-East Indians after incident on Wheel of Fortune

Actor Akshay Kumar has strongly condemned racism against people from India’s North-East, using a recent episode of the television show Wheel of Fortune India to speak out against discrimination.

Akshay Kumar Addresses Bias Against North-East Indians, Internet Reacts His remarks have sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising the actor for addressing a long-standing social issue on a mainstream platform.

The controversy emerged after a contestant told Kumar her personal experiences in regard to the discrimination. After this, the actor referred to an incident involving a member of his team from Manipur, highlighting the prejudice that many North-East Indians continue to face in different parts of the country. During the show, the actor spoke candidly about the problem, stressing that such behaviour should not be normalised in modern India.

Speaking on the programme, Kumar shared a personal example connected to his workplace. He said he had witnessed discriminatory comments directed at a Manipuri staff member, an experience that deeply disturbed him. He emphasised that such attitudes are unacceptable and urged viewers to treat fellow citizens with dignity and respect.

He stated that discrimination against North-East Indians must be openly challenged, adding that unity should go beyond slogans and reflect everyday behaviour. The actor’s remarks drew applause from the audience and quickly circulated across social media platforms after clips from the episode were shared online.

The issue of racism against North-East communities has frequently been raised by activists and public figures over the years. Several incidents — particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic — brought renewed attention to the discrimination faced by people from states such as Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Advocacy groups have repeatedly called for stronger awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.

Kumar’s comments resonated widely online, with many users praising him for using a popular entertainment show to discuss a serious social concern. Supporters said mainstream celebrities speaking openly about racism helps normalise conversations that are often ignored. Others shared personal experiences of prejudice, saying the actor’s words reflected realities many North-East Indians encounter daily.

Social media reactions ranged from appreciation to calls for systemic change. Several users wrote that representation and respect must improve not only in public discourse but also in workplaces, educational institutions, and media portrayals. Some commenters noted that discrimination often goes unnoticed unless prominent figures highlight it publicly.

Over the years, members of India’s film industry have occasionally spoken about inclusivity and diversity, but direct discussions about internal racism remain relatively rare on entertainment programmes. Observers said Kumar’s remarks stood out because they addressed the issue directly rather than indirectly.

The actor, known for balancing commercial cinema with socially themed projects, has previously used public platforms to discuss national issues, including health awareness and civic responsibility. His latest statement adds to a growing trend of celebrities engaging with social conversations beyond film promotion.