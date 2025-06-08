Akshay Kumar dons killer mask as he waits outside theatre for public review: ‘Pakda jaane wala thaa…’

Akshay Kumar got down on the streets for public review on his latest release, Housefull 5. The Tarun Mansukhani’s film saw a positive response upon its release on Friday. On Sunday, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a video of himself as he went undercover to ask viewers for their honest opinion on the film.

Akshay Kumar outside Bandra theatre for public review The actor wore the killer mask from the murder mystery along with others who waited outside a theatre in Mumbai for public review. Akshay seemingly enjoyed the process and left the venue before being caught by the fans.

He even called the experience ‘mast.’

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Bas yun hi I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull5 show at Bandra today. Pakda jaane wala thaa end mein but bhaag gaya us se pehle. Mast experience. (I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull 5 show at Bandra today, just like that. I almost got caught at the end, but I ran before that. Fun experience.)”

In the video, Akshay in a simple shirt and denim pants look with a mask went around asking people for their first-hand reviews. As he asked the public anonymously whether they liked the movie or not, someone described the film as ‘sahi hai (it’s good)." “Sexy picture hai,” added another. One more also hailed Akshay's performance in the film and dubbed it a ‘superhit’ movie.'

While none could recognise him or his voice, a woman at the end seemingly realised it was Akshay. As she started recording him, he left the place.

Internet reacts to Akshay Kumar's video Reacting to the video, Chitrangda Singh commented, “Wowww akki this is crazyy (sic).” “You are so funny,” added Nargis Fakhri. While Tiger Shroff called it “crazy”, Sonam Bajwa commented saying “fab.”

Housefull 5 Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.

The film was released on Friday and crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just two days at the domestic box office.

The Live Mint review of the film read: “Housefull 5 arrives with the usual bluster and baloney—big stars, bigger sets, and a plot that makes no sense. In an unusual twist, the climax and the revelation of the killer aboard a luxury cruise liner differ depending on which version of director Tarun Mansukhani’s slapstick comedy you’re watching. But no matter which route you take, the destination remains the same: this film is a colossal waste of time and resources.”