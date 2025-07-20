Viral Video: Akshay Kumar loses cool, grabs fan's camera for filming him without consent in London

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is seemingly spending some time away from India. In a now-viral video, he was seen out and about on the London streets, wearing baggy shorts and a sleeveless tank top with a beanie. Sporting a rugged style, he was spotted by a fan; however, the actor wasn't really happy about it.

Akshay Kumar filmed in London without consent In the video, Akshay is seen walking alone on Oxford Street in London when a fan notices him. The fan begins recording the actor and goes on to follow him.

As Akshay notices him being recorded without permission, he seemingly snaps at the fans. He confronts the fan, attempting to take away his camera and making gestures, asking him to leave.

However, despite the initial outburst, the actor also poses with the fan. A selfie of them has been shared by the person on Instagram.

Internet reacts to Akshay Kumar's viral video Sharing the video, the fan's post read, “The way he try to took my mobile it was amazing experience when he touched me with angriness (sic).”

Watch video here:

The video has gained mixed reactions from netizens.

While many were upset with the fan following Akshay, some also criticised the actor.

A user wrote in the comments, “Thoda privacy de do bhai." “When people will have civic sense not to film someone without their consent? Shameful act (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “He’s on a break, not a shoot?? Let him live yaar.”

It is not known if AKshay is in London for his personal or professional commitments.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 5.

He has several films lined up in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming Bhooth Bangla alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal.

Akshay is also returning as Raju in Hera Pheri 3, with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.