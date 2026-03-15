Akshay Kumar on losing father to prostate cancer, emphasizes on PSA testing: What is it?

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar remembered his father, Hari Om Bhatia, who passed away in 2000. As the cause of his father's death was prostate cancer, the actor urged people to undergo prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing annually.

Akshay Kumar on losing father to prostate cancer Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, Akshay Kumar opened up about losing his late father to cancer.

According to him, one of the biggest reasons behind the tragedy was his lack of awareness about the importance of the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test after the age of 50-55.

"I lost the most important person in my life, my father. At the age of 67, I lost him. He was everything to me, and why? Because I didn't know that after the age of 50-55, you have to get your PSA checked," Akshay Kumar said.

"I want to tell you all the people here, all the people who are listening, we were not educated about this thing that getting a PSA check for every person every year is very important...You can save your life; you can save not only your life; you can save your whole family's life," he added.

For the unversed, the PSA test helps in the detection of cancer in the prostate gland.

Also Read | World Cancer Day 2026: Oncologists flag early signs of prostate cancer

What is the PSA test? Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a protein which is made by the cells in the prostate. A PSA blood test measures the amount of PSA you have circulating in the blood.

Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla, Golmaal 5 Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, which is helmed by Priyadarshan. It also stars Rajpal Yadav. The film will be released in theatres on April 10.

Besides this, Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. The shooting of the film has already started.

Announcing the same, Rohit Shetty shared on social media: “20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies @tseries.official @rohitshettypicturez.”

“Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin,” added Akshay Kumar.