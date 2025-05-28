Akshay Kumar ‘out of form’ in Housefull 5? Netizens say he lost his ‘comic touch,’ was ‘overacting’

Ever since the trailer for the highly anticipated comedy movie Housefull 5 dropped, social media has been abuzz about how Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, one of the leads in this multi-starrer, has lost his comic touch.

Netizens also claimed the ‘Kesari 2’ actor was overacting and seemed out of form in the Housefull 5 trailer.

In a Reddit post, a social media user said that they had high expectations from the Housefull 5 Trailer and were excited to see Akshay in his “OG comedy avatar.”

But to the user's surprise, judging only from the trailer, “it felt like Akshay was not able to unleash his full comic form and whatever scenes he did felt like overacting. This is a rare time when I have felt Akshay was not at his best.”

The post concluded with the user saying they have low hopes for the movie.

Other netizens also chimed in to share their disappointment and said, “I feel like the trailer was edited in the wrong way, it seemed linear, which it shouldn't actually. Not a creative edit, definitely. Akshay also wasn't in the right form.”

A user said, “Yes. Exhaustion shows on his face. His face and body have gone into auto mode while performing scenes.”

“Woi same expression woi same scripts, remake banate jao safe side me reh ke paise kamate jao. This is what Bollywood is left with. It felt like he was trying to copy his past, but couldn't, even the eiiihhh was disappointing, which he did perfectly in previous instalments,” another user added.

A user hoped that his character in the movie would be written well to cover up his overacting. “I think he overreacts, I don't have a problem... But hope his character is well written. Some of the roles, like his role in Hera Pheri OR Welcome, have well-written characters.... Hence, the comedy feels natural, but this feels a little forced.”

Housefull 5: Plot The trailer started with a voiceover by Nana Patekar explaining the plot of the film. A billionaire is marking his 100th birthday on a luxurious yacht with a star-studded party and decides to give his inheritance to his ‘Jolly’.

Then, confusion starts as three Jollys claim to be the real heirs of the property: Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar).

The trailer is loaded with peppy tracks, jokes and some iconic film references.

At the end of the trailer, Jackie Shroff was spotted saying his son Tiger Shroff's hit “Choti Bachchi ho kya?” dialogue.

Housefull 5: Cast Akshay Kumar

Riteish Deshmukh

Abhishek Bachchan

Sanjay Dutt

Fardeen Khan

Nana Patekar

Jackie Shroff

Ranjeet

Johny Lever

Nargis Fakhri

Sonam Bajwa

Soundarya Sharma

Chitrangada Singh

Chunky Pandey

Shreyas Talpade

Dino Morea

Nikitin Dheer

Akashdeep Sabir Housefull 5 will hit the theatres on June 6.