Worried Akshay Kumar prays for ‘dear friend’ Rajesh Sharma after hospitalisation: 'Theek ho ja yaar'

Actor Akshay Kumar reacted to the news of his co-star and friend Rajesh Sharma's health after his recent hospitalisation. Sharma was reportedly taken to a hospital after he was bitten by an insect on the sets. He was filming for Fauji starring Prabhas in the lead.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Rajesh Sharma's health scare On Thursday, soon after the news about Rajesh Sharma's health scare spread online, Akshay Kumar took to X to express his concern. He posted an old picture of himself and Rajesh Sharma. Talking about Sharma, with whom he has worked in several projects, Kumar wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery."

"Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (Get well soon, friend. We have to sit and laugh a lot)," he wrapped up.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Rajesh Sharma have featured in multiple Bollywood films, including Special 26, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Laxmii. The two were recently seen in the film Bhooth Bangla.

Also Read | Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after insect bite on Prabhas film set

AICWA demands investigation Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level investigation after actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly fell ill during the shoot at the Ramoji Film City.

In a press statement, the association expressed deep concern over the sudden deterioration in the actor's health. “The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation,” the statement read.

The AICWA further revealed that actor Sharma "is still not out of danger."

"The seriousness of the incident has become even more alarming in view of the latest medical update. Rajesh Sharma remains under close medical observation and is reportedly still not out of danger. Considering the gravity of his condition, AICWA believes that a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to this medical emergency during the shooting of Fauji is absolutely essential," it added.

The association further questioned the working conditions on the film's sets.

“The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences,” the AICWA continued.

The film association body has reached out to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding an immediate high-level investigation into the incident.

The makers of Fauji are yet to issue any statement in the matter.

What happened to Rajesh Sharma The news about Rajesh Sharma's health scare was first shared by Bengali actor Sudipa Chatterjee on behalf of Sharma's family.

Sharma reportedly did not seek medical attention immediately after the insect bite due to minimal discomfort, which later grew severe. After six hours, he developed severe pain in his right leg, as per the statement.

Sharma travelled to Kolkata and developed a high fever. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria the next day.