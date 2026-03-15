Akshay Kumar reacts to Aditya Dhar offering Dhurandhar to Ranveer Singh over him: ‘Jalan nahi hoti…’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently commented on Dhurandhar at an event. He clarified regarding not being offered the blockbuster by Aditya Dhar despite being an action flick. He was asked whether he would have liked being a part of the film and if he ever felt insecure about his fellow actors getting such films.

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Akshay Kumar on Dhurandhar At the India Today Conclave, Akshay Kumar talked about Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, at length. Explaining the audience's preference, he said, “Take Dhurandhar, for example. It’s a full-fledged action film. The whole film is about action and bloodshed. People have loved it, they have lapped it up, and really enjoyed it. And then there’s a hero like Ranveer Singh, who performs intense action scenes, a very chest-thumping, high-energy kind of action. He carries the image of a complete ‘angry young man'. So everything keeps changing… Now it’s the time for horror comedies. People really like horror comedies. Stree was a big hit. Everything keeps changing, and we never really know what audiences will like next.”

Why Dhurandhar wasn't offered to Akshay Kumar Kumar was further asked if he would like to be a part of the blockbuster, as it's filled with action. “I don’t think Aditya thought that, so I didn’t get it,” he responded.

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“Many times, when I meet Ranveer, he tells me, ‘woh kya film ki thi (it was a great film), I wish I had done it. This happens. Koi film woh karna chahta hai aur koi main (There are some films he wants to do and some that I want to do). Hum log 15-20 actors hai aur Hindustan mein 180 filmein banti hai toh sabko kaam milta hai (We are around 15–20 actors, and about 180 films are made in India, so everyone gets work). So, everyone had roles. Regret as in you feel you wish you had done this film, but jalan nahi hoti (there’s no jealousy)," Akshay Kumar further added, answering whether he has been insecure or jealous of others.

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Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political underworld to neutralise threats targeting India.

The film is inspired by real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari. The much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for its worldwide release on March 19.

Upcoming films of Akshay Kumar Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently roped in for Golmaal 5. The announcement was made by Rohit Shetty as Kumar joined Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.

Besides this, Kumar will be seen in his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhoot Bangla.

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He also has Welcome to the Jungle alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Disha Patani, among others, in the pipeline. Akshay Kumar is also a part of Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which has now wrapped up its film shoot.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.