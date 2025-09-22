Akshay Kumar reveals he could marry Twinkle Khanna because of Aamir Khan: ‘She said if Mela doesn’t work...’ WATCH

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar opened up about marrying Twinkle Khanna. They two met on the sets in the 90s and later went on to tie the knot privately. Talking about Khanna, the actress turned author, Kumar revealed how he could only marry her on one condition. He also revealed how Aamir Khan played a part unknowingly in their marriage.

Akshay Kumar on how Aamir Khan helped him to marry Twinkle Khanna Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. It is when her film, Mela alongside Aamir Khan didn't work, she ended up marrying Akshay Kumar.

“When her film with Aamir Khan sahab, Mela, was about to release, we were having an affair. So I asked her, ‘Let’s get married?’ But she didn’t want to marry. So, she said she’d marry only if Mela doesn’t work. Everyone believed that Mela would work wonders because it’s an Aamir Khan film, with Dharmesh Darshan as the director,” shared Akshay Kumar on Aap ki Adalat.

As Mela didn't work at the box office, the two tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding.

“Sorry Aamir Khan sahab, that film of yours didn’t work. But I got married because of you,” added Kumar. He said that they were filming individually till 6 pm on their wedding day. After wrapping up their work commitments, they got married on the terrace of a friend’s house.

Codeword between Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Recently, Twinkle Khanna revealed that Akshay Kumar has a codeword for her whenever she speaks too much-- “chashma pehen lo (wear your glasses).” Kumar further shared about it and recalled an incident when Khanna ended up upsetting his producer.

“My wife has no filter. She speaks her mind. When we were newly married, I took her to a trial show of my film. When the producer asked her, ‘Bhabhiji, kaisi lagi aapko film? (How did you like the film)’, she said, ‘It’s a sh*t movie.’ I thought this man would never cast me again.”

He added that when he tried telling to Khanna to be a bit more diplomatic, she replied, "No, I am like this. I’ll call a spade a spade.”

However, he also shared what bonds them together despite their differences.