Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna bought induction stoves amid LPG crisis: ‘Aap bhi kharid lijiye’

Actor Akshay Kumar recently addressed the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage in Mumbai, revealing that his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, has already found an alternative solution for their home.

The actor was speaking at a press conference held at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Tuesday, where he attended an event alongside Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam to announce the launch of the Mumbai Clean League initiative.

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During the interaction with the media, Akshay was asked about the ongoing shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders that has affected several households and restaurants in the city. Responding in his signature lighthearted style, the actor said that Twinkle Khanna had already ordered induction stoves to avoid any inconvenience.

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“Aap Bhi Kharid Lijiye,” Says Akshay Kumar A video of the interaction, shared by Free Press Journal, shows Akshay Kumar responding candidly when asked about the issue.

“So my wife day before yesterday… see abhi tak toh nahi hai problem koi. Lekin what is that another oven which has come, induction kind of a thing, toh do kharide. Toh aap bhi khareed lijiye,” he said.

Translated loosely, Akshay explained that while they had not faced any problem so far, Twinkle Khanna had ordered two induction stoves as a precautionary measure and even suggested that others could consider doing the same.

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When reporters asked whether the appliances had already reached his home, the actor admitted that he was not sure yet.

“Filhaal toh mujhe yeh nahi pata, lekin mujhe yeh maloom hai ki my wife has ordered it. Whether ghar pe pahuche hai ki nahi, mujhe nahi pata ab tak,” he said.

Why Mumbai Is Facing LPG Shortage The shortage of LPG cylinders has been affecting several parts of Mumbai in recent days, leaving households and restaurants struggling to secure timely supplies.

According to reports, the crisis is linked to disruptions in global supply routes. India imports nearly 60% of its LPG requirements, and a significant portion of that supply typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, ongoing tensions in West Asia have affected shipments after US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation, which has disrupted shipping routes in the region, according to news agency PTI.

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As a result, LPG supply chains have reportedly been strained, leading to delays and shortages in several Indian cities, including Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples for over two decades. The two tied the knot in January 2001 and are parents to two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna stepped away from acting and reinvented herself as a successful columnist and author. Her debut non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, released in 2015 and quickly became popular with readers. She has since written several other books including The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome To Paradise.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Films On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several films lined up.

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Fans will next see him in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The horror-comedy also features Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms along with Akshay’s Cape of Good Films, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. Actor Wamiqa Gabbi is also rumoured to play an important role in the film.

Apart from this, Akshay is also set to appear in Welcome To The Jungle and the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3.

Another project in the pipeline is Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which stars Saif Ali Khan alongside Akshay Kumar. The film, produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn, will also feature Sayami Kher in a key role. The makers are reportedly planning a theatrical release in 2026.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.