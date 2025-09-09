Akshay Kumar rings in 58th birthday with a heartfelt post celebrating 34 years in Cinema: ‘Nothing without you’

Actor Akshay Kumar marked his 58th birthday on Monday with a special tribute to his journey in films. The actor, who has completed 34 years in the industry, shared a striking artwork that captured his career and cinematic milestones.

The customised piece placed Akshay at the centre, surrounded by some of his most memorable characters from over 150 films, arranged like planetary rings.

Alongside the artwork, Akshay wrote, “Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe in me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay. Jai Mahakal.”

He also acknowledged the artist behind the creation, writing, “Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans.”

The post quickly drew warm wishes and admiration from fans and colleagues across social media.

A user wrote, “Happy birthday, Legend.”

“Sir You are my idol, my mentor and my inspiration. You are the one who connected me to life after my father died. Your positive light always illuminated my path. Your films have become my savior. I laughed with you in the darkest moments. And you are the most modest loving, talented and kind-hearted Megastar I have ever seen,” another user wrote.

“Happy birthday Akshay Kumar! You're a true inspiration to us all,” the third user wrote.

The actor's colleagues also wished him.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wished him, "Happy Birthday AK."

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, "Happy Birthday Akshay Sir. Your discipline, fitness, and hard work inspire us all. Wishing you good health and endless success always!"

Comedian Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Happy Birthday AK Sir."

Check out the post here:

Akshay Kumar’s Recent Work Over three decades, Akshay Kumar has dabbled in nearly every genre, from action and comedy to patriotic dramas and socially driven stories. Often hailed as Bollywood’s “Khiladi,” he continues to reinvent himself with every passing year.