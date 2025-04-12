Akshay Kumar’s ‘begging bowl’ jibe at King Charles, British govt ; Says Watch Kesari 2 : ‘Apology is...’

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his desire for both the British government and King Charles to watch his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2* and acknowledge the historical wrongs. During a press conference for the film, Akshay shared how his father used to recount the stories of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.



'History Doesn’t Tell Us What We Need'

In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar portrays C. Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who took on General Dyer and the British Raj in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Reflecting on the tragic event, Akshay shared, "My grandfather witnessed the entire Jallianwala Bagh incident. He had told stories to my father about this, and my father told me. I have known a lot about the massacre since I was a child, so the film is very special to me. The event has been etched in my mind always...The most surprising thing was history doesn’t tell us what we actually need to know."



He also urged British government to watch Kesari Chapter 2. “I'm not here with a begging bowl to say, ‘They should say sorry’. I want them to at least watch this movie and realise the mistake. Other things will flow automatically from their mouth. The apology is bound to happen, it will flow on its own. But I want them to watch this film. I want the British government and King Charles to watch this film. They should see what happened. The rest will follow automatically."







A Powerful Retelling Of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Akshay Kumar portrays Sir C. Sankaran Nair, the fearless lawyer who waged an unprecedented battle against the British Empire in the 1920s following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Opposing him is R. Madhavan, who takes on the role of a lawyer defending the British. Ananya Panday plays a trailblazing female lawyer who defies societal norms by standing up for Indians in a profession dominated by men. The trailer powerfully captures the struggles of those who fought against injustice, enduring humiliation and oppression under the tyrannical British rule.

Kesari Chapter 2 was originally scheduled for release on March 14, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

An excerpt from the book’s synopsis reads: “The widely-reported trial – one of the longest in history – stunned a world that finally recognized some of the horrors being comitted by the British in India. Through reports of court proceedings along with a nuanced portrait of a complicated nationalist who believed in his principles above all else, The Case That Shook the Empire reveals, for the very first time, the real details of the fateful case that marked the defining moment in India’s struggle for Independence."