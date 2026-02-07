Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla locks new April release date – All you need to know about Priyadarshan's film

The makers of Bhooth Bangla, the forthcoming horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu, have confirmed a revised release date for the film.

Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla Gets a New Release Date After weeks of speculation and multiple scheduling shifts, Balaji Motion Pictures officially announced that the movie will now open in cinemas on 10 April 2026. This places its release a full month earlier than the previously announced theatrical date of 15 May 2026.

The new date was revealed through a promotional video shared on social media, which depicted a black cat scratching off 15 May from a calendar before revealing 10 April. Akshay Kumar also shared the update with fans online, saying, “Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind!” alongside the clip.

This announcement ends confusion that had surrounded the film’s release timetable. Earlier reports had indicated Bhooth Bangla would arrive in theatres in May 2026 to avoid box office clashes with other major releases, such as Dhurandhar 2. Indeed, industry coverage suggested the move to avoid direct competition was considered strategically important.

Production Team and Creative Line-Up Bhooth Bangla is being produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Co-producers include Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story is credited to Akash A Kaushik, with a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and director Priyadarshan. Rohan Shankar also contributed the film’s dialogues.

The film reunites Akshay Kumar with Tabu, marking their first on-screen collaboration in 25 years since hits such as Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi. Their reunion under Priyadarshan’s direction has generated significant buzz due to the legacy of their past work together and the enduring popularity of the comedy and horror-comedy genres in Indian cinema.

More About the Genre and Cast Bhooth Bangla blends horror with comedy, a genre in which director Priyadarshan has considerable experience and success. The project also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and veteran actor Asrani, among others.

The ensemble cast promises a mix of comic timing and supernatural elements, staying true to the genre’s conventions and appealing to a broad family audience.

Director Priyadarshan has spoken about the involvement of the late actor Asrani, noting that the role is significant. In a previous interview, Priyadarshan reflected on Asrani’s contribution and shared that filming brought the team closer, with the actor expressing gratitude for being called back to work.

The musical score is composed by Pritam, adding another layer of commercial appeal. Production stills and behind-the-scenes photos shared by cast members show a vibrant and fun atmosphere on set, building anticipation among fans.

Release Strategy and Industry Context Bhooth Bangla was originally slated for an April 2, 2026 release before being pushed to 15 May, largely due to scheduling conflicts with other major Hindi films. The most recent decision to bring the release forward to 10 April reflects a tactical shift by the producers and distributors to capture audience attention ahead of other summer releases.

This earlier release gives Bhooth Bangla space in the Easter and early April festival period, a time when family audiences are more likely to visit cinemas. It also positions the film well before other big ticket films scheduled for later in May and June.

With its new 10 April 2026 release date, Bhooth Bangla is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The combination of veteran actors, a celebrated director, and a popular genre ensures that audience expectations remain high.