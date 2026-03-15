Akshay Kumar says comedy never got its due after joining Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5

Akshay Kumar opened up about taking comedy roles in films and alleged that those starring in comedy films never received the best actor award. Kumar spoke at the India Today Conclave and called comedy the ‘toughest.’

Akshay Kumar on learning comedy The Bollywood actor, who has worked with over 70 directors and starred in 150 films, said, “I have worked on around 150 films, and I have worked with around 70 directors. But there is a tuning with Priyadarshan; it's fun to work with him. I have learnt a lot of comedy from him. Rajkumar Santoshi is also one of the directors from whom I have learnt a lot. There was another late director and writer, Neeraj Vora. These are the three people, if I got to know even the 'C' of comedy, it's because of them.”

Kumar who will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla emphasised how comedy must come from within.

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“Comedy is the toughest” "Comedy can't be taught; it comes from inside. You start getting to know about it. If I talk about the film industry, if there is any actor who does comedy, you will never have them getting the Best Actor award. They don't consider it. Whereas, if you ask the biggest actors, comedy is the toughest to do.

"To make someone laugh. When it comes to making someone cry, a situation can do that. You can have glycerin and cry, but comedy is the toughest, and unfortunately, it never got its due. Never. I have never come across any award event where the actor who did the comedy in the entire film got the Best Actor award," he added.

When Akshay Kumar had 16-17 flops In the same conversation, Akshay Kumar opened up about doing multiple films in a year. He recalled the time when he had back-to-back flops and credited his discipline for keeping him relevant.

“Several people say that I do four films, and I do it because I have so much time. There are 365 days in a year... Before starting the film, I read the script for more than 100 times, and that is why the flow of the film goes,” he added, revealing his films must be completed within 50-55 days.

Kumar said he has never planned anything, even when his films didn't work. “There was a time I gave 16-17 flops back to back, but I can proudly say I still had work," he said. He further shared that he had films despite setbacks due to his discipline. He urged aspiring actors to ensure discipline.

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Golmaal 5 Interestingly, the 58-year-old actor's comments on comedy arrived after joining filmmaker Rohit Shetty's hit franchise, Golmaal 5.