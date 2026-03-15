Akshay Kumar says comedy never got its due after joining Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5

Akshay Kumar opened up about taking comedy roles in films and alleged that those starring in comedy films never received the best actor award. Kumar spoke at the India Today Conclave and called comedy the ‘toughest.’

Akshay Kumar on learning comedy The Bollywood actor, who has worked with over 70 directors and starred in 150 films, said, “I have worked on around 150 films, and I have worked with around 70 directors. But there is a tuning with Priyadarshan; it's fun to work with him. I have learnt a lot of comedy from him. Rajkumar Santoshi is also one of the directors from whom I have learnt a lot. There was another late director and writer, Neeraj Vora. These are the three people, if I got to know even the 'C' of comedy, it's because of them.”

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Kumar who will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla emphasised how comedy must come from within.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar condemns racism against North-East Indians

“Comedy is the toughest” "Comedy can't be taught; it comes from inside. You start getting to know about it. If I talk about the film industry, if there is any actor who does comedy, you will never have them getting the Best Actor award. They don't consider it. Whereas, if you ask the biggest actors, comedy is the toughest to do.

"To make someone laugh. When it comes to making someone cry, a situation can do that. You can have glycerin and cry, but comedy is the toughest, and unfortunately, it never got its due. Never. I have never come across any award event where the actor who did the comedy in the entire film got the Best Actor award," he added.

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When Akshay Kumar had 16-17 flops In the same conversation, Akshay Kumar opened up about doing multiple films in a year. He recalled the time when he had back-to-back flops and credited his discipline for keeping him relevant.

“Several people say that I do four films, and I do it because I have so much time. There are 365 days in a year... Before starting the film, I read the script for more than 100 times, and that is why the flow of the film goes,” he added, revealing his films must be completed within 50-55 days.

Kumar said he has never planned anything, even when his films didn't work. “There was a time I gave 16-17 flops back to back, but I can proudly say I still had work," he said. He further shared that he had films despite setbacks due to his discipline. He urged aspiring actors to ensure discipline.

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Also Read | Akshay Kumar once refused Best Actor award and handed it to Aamir Khan| Watch

Golmaal 5 Interestingly, the 58-year-old actor's comments on comedy arrived after joining filmmaker Rohit Shetty's hit franchise, Golmaal 5.

On joining the upcoming film, Kumar took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!"

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.