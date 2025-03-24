Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has recently sold his two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali area for ₹6.60 crore, Hindustan Times quoted property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards on Monday.

According to the report, the apartments have yielded a 89 percent return on investment since their purchase in 2017. Both the apartments were on the 34th floor of Oberoi Sky City, a project by Oberoi Realty in Borivali East and part of Kumar's real estate portfolio.

With the sale of apartments, this is Akshay Kumar's third transaction in 2025 involving the sale of apartments in the building, the documents showed.

Apartment details:

The documents showed that Akshay Kumar's first apartment, a 1,080 sq ft apartment, was purchased in November 2017 for ₹2.82 crore and sold for ₹5.35 crore on March 20, 2025.

The documents showed that the second apartment is a 252 sq ft unit purchased in 2017 for ₹67.19 lakh and sold on March 20, 2025, for ₹1.25 crore.

According to the documents, both apartments were purchased for over ₹3.49 crore and have now been sold for ₹6.60 crore, reflecting an almost 89 percent appreciation in value over a period of more than seven years.

Among other things, the document even stated that the sale included car parking spaces. The stamp duty for both apartments totaled nearly ₹40 lakh, along with a registration fee of ₹60,000.

Piyush Shah and Purvi Shah are the people who have bought the apartments.

About Oberoi Sky City building: Spread across 25 acres of the township, the Oberoi Sky City building is ready-to-move-in project offering 3 BHK, studio and duplex apartments, said SquareYards.

Oberoi Sky City has demonstrated strong market activity, recording 208 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 818 crore from March 2024 to February 2025, added SquareYards. The average resale property price in the project stands at ₹44,577 per sq. ft.

Other property transactions by Akshay Kumar:

On 8 March, Akshay Kumar sold a 1,073 sq. ft. apartment on the 11th floor of Oberoi Sky City for ₹4.35 crore, which gave him an 84 percent return on investment.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar sold another 1,073 sq ft apartment on the 12th floor for ₹4.25 crore on 21 January , at a value appreciation of 78 percent, according to documents by Square Yards.