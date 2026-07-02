Akshay Kumar sells two Mumbai luxury apartments for ₹12.38 crore, books over ₹3.3 crore profit

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury residential apartments in Mumbai’s Mulund West locality for a combined consideration of ₹12.38 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics platform CRE Matrix.
The transaction comes just a month after the actor offloaded two other real estate assets in Borivali. The latest property registrations were executed on 30 June 2026.
The two newly sold apartments are situated on the 18th floor of Tower B at Oberoi Enigma, a premium residential project located on LBS Road in Mulund West.
According to the documents, each apartment spans a RERA carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and was priced at ₹6.19 crore, bringing the cumulative deal value to ₹12.38 crore.
A stamp duty of ₹37.14 lakh was paid on each of the two transactions, totalling ₹74.28 lakh. Additionally, the real estate assets include three dedicated car parking spaces per apartment.
Property records indicated that Akshay Kumar had originally acquired these two units directly from Oberoi Constructions in October 2017 for a combined amount of ₹9 crore.
With the latest exit, the actor has locked in a capital appreciation of over ₹3.3 crore on the initial principal investment.
The Mulund transaction follows closely on the heels of another divestment in early June, in which the actor liquidated two apartments in the Oberoi Sky City complex in Borivali East.
In that round of transactions registered on 2 June 2026, a 1,101 sq ft unit was sold for ₹5.75 crore, while a smaller 252 sq ft space fetched ₹1.35 crore.
The combined original purchase cost for these Borivali units was approximately ₹3.68 crore in November 2017, yielding the actor nearly 100% returns on exit.
Prior to this, in March 2025, the actor sold a 1,073 sq ft apartment in the same Oberoi Sky City development for ₹4.35 crore, having bought it for ₹2.37 crore in 2017.
Market experts said that a series of high-ticket liquidations across premium Oberoi developments highlights systematic churning of the actor's real estate portfolio in Mumbai, capitalising on strong secondary-market demand for premium residential spaces.
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