Akshay Kumar celebrates 6 years of Kesari, shares update about sequel: ‘New battle, same fire’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's blockbuster film Kesari marked its sixth anniversary on Friday. To celebrate the occasion, the actor has shared an exciting update about the much-awaited Kesari 2.

6 years of Kesari The 2019 film Kesari is set to return with a fresh chapter. The sequel promises even more thrilling moments and captivating storytelling.

Akshay Kumar on Kesari 2 On 6 years of Kesari, Akshay Kumar took to social media and shared a special clip from the film. It features an intense battle sequence of the Kesari warriors.

Celebrating the success of the film, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 6 years of Kesari. Celebrating the spirit of Kesari. Celebrating a new chapter that begins...soon!"

“The saffron rises again; same battle. new fire,” he also added.

The clip left fans excited with anticipation, especially as it was revealed that a new update about Kesari 2 is on the way.

Kesari 2 The long-awaited sequel to the historical drama is slated for release in April 2025. It was previously scheduled to release the film during the occasion of Holi.

It is backed by Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari 2 revolves around the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

For the unversed, C Sankaran Nair was the former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the sequel will star R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 will bring a fresh storyline to the table as the sequel will focus on a completely different plot rather than continuing directly from the events of the original film.

