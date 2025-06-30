Akshay Kumar shares unseen picture after Paresh Rawal announces his return to 'Hera Pheri 3'

Akshay Kumar has stirred excitement among fans with a rare and nostalgic post on Instagram. Known for typically keeping his social media content strictly promotional, the actor surprised followers by sharing an unseen photograph of himself — a move that many interpreted as a subtle yet heartfelt nod to recent developments surrounding the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise.

The actor shared the picture with the caption, ““In life, we accumulate stolen moments of happiness. That’s your real wealth.” - A reminder to laugh loud, love deep, and cherish the pauses (sic).”

This nostalgic gesture coincides with actor Paresh Rawal’s confirmation that he will be reprising his iconic role in ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Is Paresh Rawal Back as Baburao? In a recent podcast appearance, Rawal spoke candidly about the journey back to the franchise, revealing that past complications had now been resolved.

“When something is so well loved by people, we have to be extra careful — it is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience is here to show you love. You can’t take that for granted; you must work hard and give them your best,” he said.

He added, “So, my belief is that everyone should come together and put in the effort. There’s nothing more to it. Everything is resolved now.”

Rawal went on to reflect on the collaborative process that led to this reunion: “It was meant to come together earlier too, but we had to fine-tune things with each other. Priyadarshan, Akshay, and Suniel are all creative individuals and have been friends for many, many years.”