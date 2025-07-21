Akshay Kumar snaps at fan in London for secretly filming him, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar lost his cool in London after spotting a fan secretly recording him on a public street. In a rare moment of visible anger, the Bollywood star confronted the man, tried to snatch his phone, and asked him to stop following him.

The incident, which unfolded on Oxford Street, was caught on camera and, ironically, has now gone viral.

Wearing a grey tank top, shorts, and a beanie, Akshay was out for a quiet walk when the fan began trailing him with a phone camera. The actor, usually known for his calm demeanour, turned around sharply, grabbed the phone, and told the man to back off.

Despite the tension, the clip ends on a surprising note. Akshay eventually takes a selfie with the same fan, possibly after tempers cooled.

Internet reacts to Akshay’s outburst The video has taken social media by storm, with several internet users calling out the fan for filming without permission.

"He’s on a break, let him breathe. Everyone deserves a no-camera moment," a user wrote.

“Why invade someone’s personal space like this? Being famous doesn’t make it okay,” another added.

Akshay has not commented on the incident, but the viral clip has reignited a conversation around celebrity boundaries and the increasingly blurred line between public life and personal space.

What’s next for Akshay Kumar Professionally, Akshay is booked and busy. Up next is Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla with Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal.

He’s also back for the long-awaited Hera Pheri 3, and headlines Welcome To The Jungle, an ensemble film featuring more than 15 actors.

Also Read | Microsoft alerts businesses, governments to server software attack