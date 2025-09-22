Meet the Bollywood star who spent ₹1.25 crore to insure 650 stuntmen in 2025— while doing his own stunts

A lot goes into filmmaking, especially in action-packed movies. While heroes are often seen taking punches and leaping off buildings like pros, chances are it’s usually their body doubles behind the scenes. But there’s one Bollywood star who stands out for performing his own stunts, and it's Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar pays ₹ 1.25 crore to insure 650 stuntmen in 2025 Kumar recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. During a segment in the show, several stuntmen who worked with the actor were invited. It was revealed that Akshay Kumar has been paying for 650 stuntmen's insurance to ensure their safety.

One among the many stuntmen said, "I am the general secretary of the association of the Bollywood stunt fighters. I struggled to get our fighters' insurance to secure their lives. But, this wasn't achievable because when I went to so many insurance companies, met their MDs and GMs, but all of them said that stuntmen put their lives at risk on purpose. So, they couldn't provide us with insurance. The premium was something we couldn't afford."

“Thanks to Akshay bhai, he spoke to an insurance company, New India Assurance. Today, we have 650 members. He made sure all of them could get insurance.”

To this, Archana Puran Singh remarked, “Wow.”

The stuntman revealed that Akshay has been sponsoring the premiums for the stuntmen since 2016. “From 2016 to till date, he has been paying the premiums,” he said.

In 2025, Akshay Kumar paid ₹1.25 crore to ensure safety for the stuntmen at work.

“This year also, I am aware that the premium is roughly around ₹1.25 crore and he covered it.” “Aapki wajah se hum sab safe hai (we are safe because of you),” he praised the actor.

Akshay Kumar on stuntmen In return, the Jolly LLB 3 actor said, “But the real heroes of my film industry are these people. This insurance is not a big deal. My whole career is because of these people.”

Earlier this year, reports about Kumar helping stuntmen arrived amid the death of stuntman Raju on the set of Pa Ranjith and actor Arya’s upcoming Tamil film.

Talking about it, veteran stuntman Vikram Singh Dahiya thanked Kumar in a statement.

He said, “Thanks to Akshay sir, around 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now covered under insurance. The policy includes both health and accident coverage. If a stunt performer is injured, whether on or off set, they can avail of cashless medical treatment up to ₹5 to ₹5.5 lakh.”