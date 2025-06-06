Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 leaked online hours after release, available on piracy websites

Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiawala's much-anticipated film, Housefull 5 leaked online, hours after its release on opening y. Despite repeated requests from the makers and actors of the film against illegal downloading, the film is now available online on various piracy platforms.

Housefull 5 leaked online Housefull 5 stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

It was released on Friday.

Hours after its release in cinema, the pirated version of Housefull 5 seemingly began circulating on the internet. The murder mystery is available across several formats, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and lower resolutions on common piracy websites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Tamilrockerz, and several Telegram channels.

On the other hand, related keywords such as ‘Housefull 5 Full Movie Download’, ‘Housefull 5 HD Free Download’, ‘Housefull 5 Tamilrockers’, ‘Housefull 5 Telegram Links’ and 'Housefull 5 Download Full Movie Filmyzilla' are still trending on the internet.

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to issue a statement about the online leak.

About Housefull 5 The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is set aboard a luxury cruise, where the sudden and mysterious death of a billionaire sparks a chaotic whodunit packed with the Housefull series’ signature slapstick humour and outrageous comic misadventures.

As Akshay Kumar’s character joins forces with fellow passengers to crack the murder case, the film weaves in suspense and multiple climactic twists. In fact, makers revealed earlier that each theatre screening may even unveil a different killer, keeping audiences on edge till the very end.

Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff star as police officers leading the investigation into the mysterious death of the billionaire.

Housefull 5 review The film has received extreme reactions from the audience so far.

Many users shared their reviews on Twitter (now X) and said that Housefull 5 tries to be funny but ends up loud, messy and hard to watch. Set on a cruise ship with a murder twist, it promises freshness but repeats old jokes and silly acting, according to them.

“This Is Not Extraordinary Plot..This is One Time Watchable..for Seeing Many Star Together Only.. Enjoy (sic),” wrote a user after watching the first half.