Akshay Kumar teams up with Saif Ali Khan after ‘18 years’ to kickstart Priyadarshan film ‘Haiwaan’ shoot; watch video

Almost a month before Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie ‘Jolly LLB 3’ premiers in theatres, the 57-yeard-old Bollywood actor made a big announcement about another big venture in the pipeline. Through a post on social media, Akshay Kumar said that he will be collaborating with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ fame director Priyadarshan for the film ‘Haiwaan.’

The Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Malayalam thriller 'Oppam' will feature Saif Ali Khan as protagonist and Akshay Kumar as antagonist.

Akshay Kumar in a post on X stated, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshandir Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!!”