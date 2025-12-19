Akshay Kumar to host Indian edition of global game show Wheel of Fortune on Sony

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is bringing one of the world’s most iconic television game shows, Wheel of Fortune, to Indian audiences, with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar set to headline the Indian edition.

Globally recognised as one of the most successful entertainment franchises, Wheel of Fortune has been named the most-watched entertainment show on American television by Variety, holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s most popular TV game show, and has won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Indian adaptation will air across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, marking one of SPNI’s largest integrated television and digital launches in recent years. The broadcaster said the show aims to combine mass reach on television with digital interactivity, including a ‘Play Along’ feature on Sony LIV.

Akshay Kumar’s association with the format builds on his strong television presence, with the network citing consistently high ratings for his satellite premieres in recent years. The actor said he was excited to bring the globally loved puzzle-based game to Indian viewers, highlighting its multi-generational appeal.

“Wheel of Fortune has been enjoyed by millions across the world, and I’m confident Indian audiences will connect with its thrill and simplicity,” Kumar said, adding that the show’s cross-platform presence would allow viewers to engage with it like never before.

Nachiket Pantvaidya, Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, said the launch reinforces the network’s strategy of introducing proven global formats to Indian audiences. “With Wheel of Fortune, we are adding another marquee international IP to our portfolio, creating a powerful engagement and brand-building platform across television and digital,” he said.

The Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune is licensed by Highgate Entertainment, LLC, and is being produced by Frames Production Company for Sony Pictures Networks India. The show is positioned as a major prime-time property for 2026.