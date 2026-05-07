Akshay Kumar undergoes visual correction surgery: What is it? Why does one need it? Here's everything you need to know

Akshay Kumar is currently on a break from work after undergoing eye surgery. According to Hindustan Times, on May 6, he opted for vision correction after wrapping up his work commitments. Currently, he is recovering during his break.

He was last seen in Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery A source told the news outlet, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”

Akshay Kumar is yet to officially share his health update.

What is a vision correction surgery According to Pristyn Care, vision correction surgery can comprise a variety of surgical procedures that aim to rectify refractive errors such as myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism.

“Such defects of vision and their correction focus primarily on reshaping your cornea – the clear frontal portion of your eye, enhancing how light focuses onto your retina,” explained the official website.

These surgeries can be performed by an ophthalmologist and are typically done as an outpatient. To simplify, these procedures don't usually require hospitalisation. Patients often return home on the same day.

“Vision correction surgery is a reliable solution to improve your eyesight, effectively reducing or even eliminating your dependence on glasses or contact lenses. The procedure chosen depends largely on the condition and shape of your cornea and overall health of your eyes,” the website explained.

Who is eligible There are many types of vision correction surgery, including:

LASIK (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis)- The refractive surgery for correcting myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism.

PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy)- PRK is typically performed to correct mild to moderate nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism-related issues.

LASEK (Laser Epithelial Keratomileusis)- Combining the principles of LASIK and PRK, LASEK is recommended for patients with thinner corneas or those who may not be eligible for LASIK.

Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE): A lot like cataract surgery, RLE is used to correct extreme refractive errors. It is also an option for those who cannot opt for LASIK.

Intacs: This is primarily used for treating keratoconus.

Phakic Intraocular Lens Implants: Popularly used for patients who are too nearsighted and are not eligible for LASIK or PRK.

SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction): A minimally invasive procedure to treat myopia and astigmatism.

There are several factors which determine if a patient can opt for any vision correction surgery, such as age, severity, general health and more.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar did not reveal much about the procedure.

Previously, he completed the Kerala schedule of his upcoming release, Keralam and announced it on social media. He wrote, “Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place.”

“Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars @vidya_balan, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special.”