Akshay Kumar urges viewers not to miss ’first 10 minutes’ of Kesari Chapter 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): As Kesari Chapter 2 is set to showcase the 'untold story of Jallianwala Bagh tragedy' in the theatres, the lead actor Akshay Kumar has urged his fans to not miss the initial 10 minutes of the film. He requested the audience to arrive early in theatres.

At a special screening of the film in Mumbai, the actor emphasised the importance of the opening moments of his film Kesari Chapter 2 and asked his fan to not miss "first 10 minutes of Kesari 2" which is cenetred around the tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh.

While talking to the paparazzi at the screening, Akshay requested the audience to not miss the beginning of the film.

"To all the people who will be coming to watch the film, I request that you not miss the beginning of it. The first 10 minutes of this film is the most important thing. I am sure that it will reach everyone through your camera. The people who have decided to watch this film will know that they should not be late. They should come at the right time. And the 10 minutes of this film start from there," said Akshay Kumar at the screening.

The special screening of the film was attended by numerous stars of Bollywood in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kajol, Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & Dk, King, Dino Morea, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Urmila Mantodkar were some of the stars who attended the Kesari 2 special screening in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar, is playing the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film, which is set to be released today.

It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are also a part of the film.