Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan wish Bhooth Bangla director Priyadarshan on birthday with hilarious video, netizens react

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is best known for hits like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul and more, turned a year older on Friday. He received a hilarious birthday wish from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan ahead of their upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's post for Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles and dropped a goofy video with Vidya Balan to wish their 'Priyan sir.'

In the video, Kumar is seen in his fun element, sitting on a wooden horse. He was surrounded by a few props, including a small tent for kids. In his casual look, he wore a yellow t-shirt with black pants. In the video, he wished the director who turned 69.

He said, "Many many happy returns of the day Priyan sir, you are turning 69 and this is a great age sir and lots of love and luck and great films, and good health. Also, a friend of mine wants to wish you sir."

Actor Vidya Balan makes a surprise entry in the video as she jumps ot of the tent. She added, “Happy birthday Priyan sir. All the Best for Bhooth Bangla.”

The two share an infectious laugh towards the end.

Watch video:

Fans react to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar added to the caption: "Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year Priyan Sir, Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;) @priyadarshan.official @balanvidya".

Reacting to the video, many among the netizens shared their excitement for Bhooth Bangla. Many also urged the makers to drop an update soon.

A user wrote in the comment section of X, “Kuch poster le aate! (You could have dropped a poster of the film).” “Happy birthday bol ne la tarikha thoda casual hai,” added another. One more said, “No one prepared me for the iconic wish!”

Yet another called it the “Collab of the year”.

A different user commented, “Akshay Kumar literally never disappoints!”

Someone else also wrote, “Bhooth Bangla ka kuch laao seth (share an update about Bhooth Bangla sir).”

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu alongside Paresh Rawal and late actor Asrani.

The film is written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay is helmed by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan.

Bhooth Bangla release date Bhooth Bangla is being backed by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. It will be released on 15 May.

Previously, Balaji Motion Pictures shared the release date on social media and wrote, "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! (The news has come from the mansion)" and added, “The doors open on 15th May 2026 (sic).”

