Akshay Kumar works for 8 hours only? Old video of Abhishek Bachchan resurfaces amid Deepika Padukone's controversy

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made headlines back to back ever since she demanded 8 hours of work. She lost out on big projects like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel over work hours. Addressing the issue, Padukone recently said that male superstars have been following the 8-hour work rule in the industry, which is no secret.

Akshay Kumar works for 8 hours only? Amid this, an old video highlighting Akshay Kumar's 8-hour work policy is doing rounds on the internet.

It is from the time when Kumar joined co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh on Kapil Sharma's show to promote their film, Housefull. In the episode, Bachchan revealed that Akshay Kumar follows a strict 8-hour work rule on the sets.

He even said that Kumar would leave ‘mid shoot’ as soon as his hours are done.

What Abhishek Bachchan said about Akshay Kumar Abhishek Bachchan said, “Pack up hote hi, most excited person, Akshay Kumar. Aath ghante se zyada kaam nahi karte hain yeh. Subah saath baje aayenge set pe… turant meter chaalu (As soon as the pack-up is announced, the most excited person is Akshay Kumar. He never works for more than eight hours. He arrives on set at 7 a.m. sharp… and immediately gets into work mode)."

Joining him, Deshmukh added, "Time starts now."

Bachchan said, “Aath ghante maane beech shot main kapde utre, make up nikal ke aajayenge (Eight hours means that even in between shots, he’ll remove his costume and makeup and get ready to leave).”

Deepika Padukone on controversy around her work hour demand Earlier, Deepika Padukone was asked about facing pushback over her 8-hour work demand. She told CNBC-TV18, “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines.”

"I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she added.

