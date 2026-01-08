Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla officially postponed: Is it because of Dhurandhar 2? Find out

Akshay Kumar fans will have to wait a little longer for Bhooth Bangla, his much-anticipated horror comedy movie with director Priyadarshan. The duo will be working together again after 14 years.

The movie, originally slated for an April 2 release, has now been officially postponed to May. Bhooth Bangla will now release on 15 May 2026.

"Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! 🔔The doors open on 15th May 2026 🚪👻 See you in cinemas 🎥" the makers announced in a post on X, without revealing the reason for the postponement.

They also shared two new posters for the movie.

Is there a Dhurandhar connection? According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has been pushed to May in anticipation of the Dhurandhar 2 wave, which is slated to release on March 19.

The horror-comedy movie makers reportedly have decided to push the release date back to avoid coming in the way of the second instalment of Ranveer Singh-starrer mega blockbuster.

Dhurandhar is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office, minting ₹786 crore net in 34 days.

However, some reports suggest that Bhooth Bangla needed more time for post-production work, especially VFX, causing the delay.

Bhooth Bangla: Cast and Crew In addition to Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla stars names like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The horror-comedy is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Cape of Good Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar backing the project.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar knocked out by wife Twinkle Khannas kick? Check out Khiladi Kumars hilarious birthday wish for his wife

Bhooth Bangla: Plot Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy movie, is set around the story of a mysterious and haunted mansion. In the poster, Akshay can be seen holding a lantern inside a haunted mansion setup.

While not much has been revealed about the main plot of the movie, the poster strongly hints at a blend of desi horror elements and slapstick comedy, a genre Priyadarshan is known to excel in.